Guj ramps up COVID-19 testing to minimum 20,000 tests per day

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Wednesday said authorities have been asked to conduct a minimum of 20,000 tests per day to detect cases of coronavirus infection. Speaking to reporters in Vadodara, the chief minister also urged people to cooperate and refrain from celebrating upcoming festivals to prevent the risk of viral spread.

"We have decided to ramp up testing in the state. In the initial days, we used to conduct around 4,000 tests per day to identify infected persons. On Tuesday, the number went up to 22,000 tests a day," Rupani said. Health authorities have been instructed to conduct a minimum of 20,000 tests every day to contain the spread of the virus, he said, adding that the government will provide testing kits and other infrastructure for the same.

The chief minister, along with his deputy Nitin Patel and chief secretary Anil Mukim, visited Vadodara to review the coronavirus situation following a recent spike in cases. Rupani also said people of all faiths must show some restraint while celebrating upcoming festivals.

"We are clear about it. People must refrain from celebrating festivals in this situation. Communities should cancel celebrations next month," he said, adding that the government will consider issuing a notification in this regard. During a meeting with local officials, Rupani suggested that the entire population of COVID-19 affected areas in and around Vadodara be screened once every week.

As a precautionary measure, the chief minister announced that bed capacity in Vadodara will be increased from the present 3,500 to 5,000.