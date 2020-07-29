Left Menu
Development News Edition

Conquering fear is first step to defeat COVID-19, says MP

(EDS: CORRECTING DATE IN PARA-II) Bengaluru, July 29 (PTI): Lok Sabha member from Mandya and film actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, who recovered from coronavirus, said on Wednesday that conquering the fear of the infection was the first step in the fight against it.

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 29-07-2020 21:23 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 21:23 IST
Conquering fear is first step to defeat COVID-19, says MP

(EDS: CORRECTING DATE IN PARA-II) Bengaluru, July 29 (PTI): Lok Sabha member from Mandya and film actress Sumalatha Ambareesh, who recovered from coronavirus, said on Wednesday that conquering the fear of the infection was the first step in the fight against it. Sumalatha tested positive on July 6 and was under home isolation till July 22.

Once her test results turned negative, she took to Facebook to share her experience with the coronavirus. The MP said the virus was neither a social stigma nor an outcome of a sin or crime.

"I contracted the virus but I have completely recovered. If I compare the challenges I faced in my life, I feel this is nothing," Sumalatha said in her message through video.

During her days in isolation, the Mandya MP did yoga, pranayama, regularly took medicines and traditional decoction..

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

WTO set to skip naming acting chief after U.S. push caused deadlock

World Trade Organization members are likely to refrain from appointing an interim director-general to succeed Roberto Azevedo when he steps down at the end of August, two sources following the process said on Wednesday, after Washingtons in...

Astros acquire RHP Velazquez from Orioles

The Houston Astros acquired right-hander Hector Velazquez from the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday in exchange for a player to be named later. Velazquez joined Baltimore via a waiver claim in March. He was not on the Orioles Opening Day rost...

Pak govt gets two FATF-related bills passed through National Assembly amid opposition protest

The Pakistan government on Wednesday managed to get two Financial Action Task Force FATF related bills passed by the National Assembly despite disruption in the House due to vociferous protest by the Opposition parties. Adviser to the Prime...

Man held for pointing gun at Delhi Police personnel

A man was arrested after he pointed a gun at police personnel in the Andrews Ganj area of South Delhi, the Delhi Police said. Atul Kumar Thakur, the Deputy Commissioner of Police DCP, South said, on July 26, a complaint was filed by Amar Si...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020