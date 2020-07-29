Ahmedabad COVID-19 tally rises by 152 to 26,184; five die

The number of COVID-19 cases in Ahmedabad district in Gujarat mounted by 152 to 26,184 on Wednesday, the state Health Department said. With five more patients succumbing to the infection, the toll went up to 1,588.

A total of 117 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the district to 21,118, it said. Among the new additions, 141 cases were reported from Ahmedabad while 11 cases were reported from rest of the district.

All five deaths occurred within the limits of the Ahmedabad municipal corporation. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad civic body said the total number of recovered cases stood at 20,412, which is 82.3 per cent of the total cases.

While the west zone remains the worst-affected with 466 active cases, the north-west zone and south-west zone have 462 and 424 active cases, respectively, it said. The civic body said it roped in more than 2,000 anganwadi workers to screen people by visiting their houses for symptoms.

With 11 new cases, the number of cases in rural parts of Ahmedabad district rose to 1,248, officials said.