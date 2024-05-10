Parolee Killed in Shooting Incident in Jafrabad, Northeast Delhi
In Delhi, Nazim, a 34-year-old parolee, was shot dead by three minors on Friday evening. Nazim had criminal charges, including murder and robbery. The motive is unknown. Police are investigating using CCTV footage and forensic evidence.
- Country:
- India
A 34-year-old man on parole was shot dead by three men in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area on Friday evening, police said.
Incident took place at 7.30 PM when Nazim, a resident of Jafrabad, was standing near his house.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said Nazim had four criminal cases registered against him including those of murder, robbery, and NDPS Act in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.
Tirkey said Nazim was convicted in a robbery case and had come out on parole about a month ago.
The three attackers, who are suspected to be minors, came on motorcycles and shot Nazim multiple times leaving him dead on the spot.
The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.
''Crime Team and forensic science laboratory team has reached the spot and CCTV footage in the area is being scanned to identify and arrested the accused,'' the officer added.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Murder
- Jafrabad
- Parole
- NDPS Act
- Robbery
- Minors
- CCTV
- Crime Team
- Forensic Science
ALSO READ
Ugandan National Experiences Robbery and Assault in South Delhi's Chhattarpur
Five Arrested for Theft and Robbery on Jamshedpur Trains
Kerala police arrest five suspects in Tanur gold robbery
Constable's Death: Investigation Reveals Inaccurate Claims of Robbery and Altercation
Car Robbery Incident Claims the Life of a 25-Year-Old Woman in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh