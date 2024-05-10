Parolee Killed in Shooting Incident in Jafrabad, Northeast Delhi

A 34-year-old man on parole was shot dead by three men in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area on Friday evening, police said.

Incident took place at 7.30 PM when Nazim, a resident of Jafrabad, was standing near his house.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said Nazim had four criminal cases registered against him including those of murder, robbery, and NDPS Act in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

Tirkey said Nazim was convicted in a robbery case and had come out on parole about a month ago.

The three attackers, who are suspected to be minors, came on motorcycles and shot Nazim multiple times leaving him dead on the spot.

The motive behind the killing is yet to be ascertained, the officer said.

''Crime Team and forensic science laboratory team has reached the spot and CCTV footage in the area is being scanned to identify and arrested the accused,'' the officer added.

