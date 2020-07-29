'Will speak to CM on demands of ASHA workers,' assures Karnataka health minister

As the protest by Accredited Social Health Activist (ASHA) workers entered the 20th day, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu on Wednesday assured them that he would take up their demands with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa. The ASHA workers are sitting in protests with a number of demands that include a minimum salary of Rs 12,000 per month.

Assuring that their matter will be taken up, Karnataka Health Minister B Sriramulu said while speaking to reporters, "We know how hard ASHA workers have been working as frontline warriors in the fight against COVID-19. I will discuss with CM about their demand for a minimum wage of Rs 12,000 per month and the final decision will be taken soon." "We went to the police to allow us to protest. Officials then took us to the CM. During the meeting, he demanded some time to sort out our issues. We told him we are protesting for the past 20 days and that it was he who needs to call a meeting with us. Only then will he know the problems being faced by ASHA workers," an ASHA worker told ANI clad in her signature pink sari.

"When asked as to why salaries of ASHA workers were not hiked, while it was done for doctors and other healthcare officials, the CM requested for time to look into the matter. We are not much happy now, but will if he comes in front of the media and promises to sort out our issues, then we will listen to him", she added. (ANI)