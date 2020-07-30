Maha: Couple booked for duping women with false promise of job

A case has been registered against a couple in Maharashtra's Thane city for allegedly cheating over six women of Rs 3.42 lakh with the promise of getting them jobs, police said on Thursday. Jitendra Chandrakant Dhotre and his wife Kavita had allegedly lured women from poor families working with self- help groups with the promise of getting them better jobs, inspector A E Kaldate of Kasarvadavali police station said.

The couple would ask the victims to shell out anywhere between Rs 20,000 to 55,000 and promise to find them work, but would later evade them, he said. Based on a complaint lodged by one of the victims, the police have registered a case under sections 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the IPC, the official said, adding that no arrests have been made so far.