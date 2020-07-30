Left Menu
Five IAS officers to coordinate media visits to J&K on first anniversary of UT

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has appointed five senior IAS officers to coordinate visits of media teams from various parts of the country over the next two weeks as the country's youngest union territory prepares for its first anniversary.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:02 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir administration has appointed five senior IAS officers to coordinate visits of media teams from various parts of the country over the next two weeks as the country's youngest union territory prepares for its first anniversary. "Sanction is here accorded to the nomination of following officers as nodal officers and joint nodal officers for coordinating the proposed visits of the media teams to Jammu and Kashmir over the next two weeks," an order issued by the General Administration Department on Wednesday reads.

While Principal Secretary Rohit Kansal has been appointed the nodal officer for Kashmir region, Dheeraj Gupta has been entrusted with the task for Jammu region. Kansal will be assisted by IAS officers Syed Abid Rashid and Sarmad Hafeez, while Gupta will be assisted by M Raju as joint nodal officer.

Several media teams are expected to visit Jammu and Kashmir for ground reporting on the developments in the union territory since it was carved out from erstwhile state on August 5 last year. The visiting journalists will interact with the officials to highlight the perspective of the administration about the positive changes that have taken place in last one year.

They are also likely to meet selected civil society activists during their visit to the valley..

