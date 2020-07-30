Rajasthan reports nine more COVID-19 deaths, 365 fresh cases

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan reached 663 on Thursday after nine more people succumbed to the disease, while the infection tally mounted to 40,145 with 365 fresh cases, a health department official said. Three deaths were reported from Ajmer, two each from Bikaner and Nagaur, one each from Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur, he said.

In Jaipur alone, the death toll due to COVID-19 is 184, followed by Jodhpur (81), Bharatpur (53), Ajmer (41), Bikaner (38), Kota (34), Pali (30), Nagaur (25) and Dholpur (15). At present, there are 11,097 active cases in the state, while a total of 27,108 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

Among the 365 new cases, 108 have been reported from Kota, 50 from Ajmer, 48 from Alwar, 42 each from Bikaner and Jaipur, 21 from Bhilwara and 15 from Chittorgarh. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 40,145.