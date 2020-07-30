Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan reports nine more COVID-19 deaths, 365 fresh cases

Three deaths were reported from Ajmer, two each from Bikaner and Nagaur, one each from Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur, he said. In Jaipur alone, the death toll due to COVID-19 is 184, followed by Jodhpur (81), Bharatpur (53), Ajmer (41), Bikaner (38), Kota (34), Pali (30), Nagaur (25) and Dholpur (15).

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 30-07-2020 15:18 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 15:18 IST
Rajasthan reports nine more COVID-19 deaths, 365 fresh cases

The death toll due to COVID-19 in Rajasthan reached 663 on Thursday after nine more people succumbed to the disease, while the infection tally mounted to 40,145 with 365 fresh cases, a health department official said. Three deaths were reported from Ajmer, two each from Bikaner and Nagaur, one each from Sawai Madhopur and Jaipur, he said.

In Jaipur alone, the death toll due to COVID-19 is 184, followed by Jodhpur (81), Bharatpur (53), Ajmer (41), Bikaner (38), Kota (34), Pali (30), Nagaur (25) and Dholpur (15). At present, there are 11,097 active cases in the state, while a total of 27,108 people have been discharged after recovering from the infection.

Among the 365 new cases, 108 have been reported from Kota, 50 from Ajmer, 48 from Alwar, 42 each from Bikaner and Jaipur, 21 from Bhilwara and 15 from Chittorgarh. With this, the total number of coronavirus cases in the state has risen to 40,145.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

INSIGHT-Anti-Amazon campaigners in France team up to say “non” to firm’s expansion

At his veterinary practice near the French city of Lyon one morning in June, Gilles Renevier prepared to perform a castration on a poodle. When not attending to animals, he turns to his other role attempting to neuter the expansion ambition...

In Mecca, a fortunate few pray for a pandemic-free world

In years before the coronavirus, some 3 million white-clad pilgrims from across the world flocked to Islams holiest sites to attend haj under Saudi Arabias blistering sun.With the pandemic making large gatherings impossible, only a few thou...

China says UK has poisoned relations, some want new Cold War

China blamed the United Kingdom on Thursday for deteriorating ties after Prime Minister Boris Johnson slapped a 5G ban on Huawei, accusing London of poisoning the relationship by meddling in Hong Kongs affairs.These actions have seriously p...

INSIGHT-Local U.S. election officials try to ward off "virus" of disinformation in November

As the clock ticks toward the U.S. presidential election in November, state election officials are devoting more time - and money - to educating voters about the dangers of disinformation while reassuring them that the system is fundamental...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020