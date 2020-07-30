Andhra Pradesh: Locals rescue two men after car gets washed away in rivulet
A car with two men inside got washed away, while it was trying to cross a rivulet in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. Fortunately, it was a narrow escape for the two, identified as Rakesh and Yousuf.
The car was moving behind a bus near the culvert. The bus managed to cross the stream, however, the car got stuck in the water and was washed away. A video of the incident was shared by a senior government official to ANI. The locals managed to take the two people inside the car out in time and save them. (ANI)
