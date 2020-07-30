Haryana police seize 1,500 illicit liquor bottles in Gurgaon

Haryana police have seized 1,500 bottles of illicit Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) which were being smuggled from Ghaziabad to Gurgaon district, a state police spokesperson said on Thursday. He said the consignment was being smuggled in a truck.

Haryana police impounded the truck and seized the consignment of bottles in Gurgaon district. The liquor bottles were packed in 128 cartons, he said. Two persons were arrested in this connection, he said, adding both were residents of Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused had brought the liquor from Ghaziabad for supply in Gurgaon. A case under relevant sections of the Excise Act was registered against the accused and further investigation into the case was under progress, he said.