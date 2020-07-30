Left Menu
Haryana village panchayats making significant contribution to state’s Corona Relief Fund

Earlier in May, the Palra village panchayat in Gurgaon district had donated Rs 21 crore to the Haryana Corona Relief Fund, the highest donation by any village panchayat for the fund. Among others, Bal Jattan village panchayat in Panipat district had had donated Rs 10.5 crore to the state corona relief fund.

30-07-2020
various village panchayats in Haryana have been making significant contributions to the Corona Relief Fund in the state with Nasibpur panchayat of Narnaul district being the latest one. Nasibpur panchayat sarpanch Pramila Bai has presented a cheque of Rs 5 crore to Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, an official statement said on Thursday.

On the occasion, Khattar also discussed various development works in the Narnaul assembly constituency with Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Om Prakash Yadav, the statement added.

Among others, Bal Jattan village panchayat in Panipat district had had donated Rs 10.5 crore to the state corona relief fund. Seven gram panchayats of Karnal district too had earlier donated over Rs 3 crore to the

