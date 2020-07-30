Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi BJP to install big screens across city for live telecast of Ram temple 'Bhumi Pujan'

The Delhi BJP will install giant LED screens across the city for people to watch groundbreaking ceremony for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 and celebrate the occasion by lighting diyas, party leader Adesh Kumar Gupta said Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:07 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:07 IST
Delhi BJP to install big screens across city for live telecast of Ram temple 'Bhumi Pujan'

The Delhi BJP will install giant LED screens across the city for people to watch groundbreaking ceremony for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya on August 5 and celebrate the occasion by lighting diyas, party leader Adesh Kumar Gupta said Thursday. The Delhi BJP president said Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present during the 'Bhumi Pujan' ceremony in Ayodhya and it will be a "historic" occasion. "The occasion will be remembered by the generations to come and it’s our duty to make this historic moment a glorious one," Gupta said in a statement

Delhi BJP leaders and workers will join people in each of the 70 Assembly constituencies to watch the live broadcast of the 'Bhumi Pujan' on giant LED screens, he said

In the evening, party leaders will light earthen 'diyas' at their houses and also encourage their neighbours to do so to celebrate the occasion, he said. The Delhi BJP will celebrate the day as a festival and ensure participation of a large number of people in it, the party’s general secretary Rajesh Bhatia said. "The dream of a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya is going to materialise after 500 years, on August 5. We are preparing to celebrate the day with the people of Delhi as Diwali," he said. Prime Minister Modi had in February announced in Lok Sabha the formation of a trust to construct Ram temple in Ayodhya, following the Supreme Court verdict in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case in November last year. Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has invited the prime minister to lay the foundation stone for a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Disengagement process not yet complete in eastern Ladakh: India, days after China claim

India on Thursday said disengagement of troops in eastern Ladakh has not yet been completed, two days after China claimed that the process was completed at most locations in the region. The clear assertion by New Delhi came ahead of a fresh...

Illegal occupants removed from Rs 6 cr govt land: Noida admin

Illegal occupants were removed Thursday from government land, estimated to be worth Rs 6 crore, and the Gautam Buddh Nagar administration took the property in possession, officials said. Nearly 1.5 hectare land in Kot village, under Dadri t...

Six months on with COVID-19, Kerala to wage "big war" against pandemic

Six months after recording the countrys first COVID-19 case, Kerala is now gearing up to face a big war against the pandemic with the state under a third wave with the total cases crossing the 22,000 mark. Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan on ...

Security agents enforce lockdown in Zimbabwe's capital

Security agents vigorously enforced a lockdown Thursday, blocking people from entering the capital a day ahead of planned anti-government protests, while activists warned of mounting human rights abuses. Police and soldiers manned checkpoin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020