1,093 fresh COVID-19 cases take Delhi's tally to 1.34 lakh; death toll 3,936

Delhi recorded 1,093 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking the tally to over 1.34 lakh, while the death toll climbed to 3,936, authorities said. Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the bulletin released by the Delhi health department on Thursday.

The number of active cases in the city on Thursday was 10,743, down from 10,770 the previous day. On Monday, the daily count of cases had dipped to 613, the lowest in two months. On both Tuesday and Wednesday cases have been reported in excess of 1,000. On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi was 3,907 on Wednesday. The Thursday bulletin stated that the death toll has risen to 3,936 and the total number of coronavirus cases has climbed to 1,34,403.