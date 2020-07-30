Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine tests

Sonia Gandhi admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, to undergo routine testsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:41 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 20:27 IST
Congress president Sonia Gandhi was admitted to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday for routine tests, hospital authorities said
She was admitted to the private facility here at 7 pm for "routine tests and investigations", the hospital said in a health bulletin
"Her condition is currently stable," Dr D S Rana, the chairman of the Board of Management of the hospital, was quoted as saying in the bulletin.
