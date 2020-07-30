Left Menu
UCO Bank's zonal office sealed after COVID-19 cases among staff

Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu declared the complex as a "containment zone" and ordered it to be sealed with immediate effect "until further order" to prevent further spread of virus in the area. He, however, did not mention how many employees of the bank have tested positive for novel coronavirus.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 30-07-2020 21:28 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 21:28 IST
Public sector lender UCO Bank's zonal office was sealed indefinitely on Thursday after several employees tested positive for COVID-19, officials said. Kamrup Metropolitan Deputy Commissioner Biswajit Pegu declared the complex as a "containment zone" and ordered it to be sealed with immediate effect "until further order" to prevent further spread of virus in the area.

He, however, did not mention how many employees of the bank have tested positive for novel coronavirus. The order stated that "in view of the detection of COVID-19 positive patients" at UCO bank zonal office, located at MD Road of Silpukhuri area, the stringent step has been taken.

"Any unauthorised entry and exit into the notified containment zone is barred till the area is declared safe as per the guidelines. Any movement of unauthorised individual and vehicle within the notified area is also prohibited with immediate effect," Pegu said. Earlier, this month, the State Bank of India's North East Head Office and the Regional Business Office were sealed after five many employees tested positive for COVID-19.

Assam has recorded a total of 36,295 cases of COVID-19, of which 14,410 have been reported from the Guwahati city alone. So far, 27,832 people have recovered and were discharged from various Covid Care Centres and hospitals across the state, while 8,368 patients are still being treated.

The total number of persons losing their lives due to coronavirus in the state has gone up to 94. However, seven more COVID-19 patients, including two police personnel, have died, but the government's Death Audit Board has not included them in the tally of deaths caused by COVID-19 virus as they had other ailments too.

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

