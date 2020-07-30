TN reports 5,864 new COVID-19 cases, 97 deaths

In a dip in fresh COVID-19 cases in Tamil Nadu, a total of 5,864 people tested positive on Thursday compared to around 7,000 in the last few days while the total infection count rose to 2,39,978. The state government announced extending the lockdown, clamped to curb the spread of the contagion, till August 31, but allowed more relaxations such as increasing the workforce in private firms in non-containment zones under Greater Chennai Police limits.

The toll due to the disease shot up to 3,838 with 97 more deaths, a health department bulletin said. The state recorded 5,295 recoveries, taking the cumulative number of those discharged to 1,78,178.

Active cases, including those in isolation, were 57,962. Testing of samples continued to remain high as 61,202 specimens were examined on Thursday, taking the total to 25,97,862 the bulletin said.

Chennai saw 1,175 people contracting the contagion to touch an aggregate of 98,767. According to the bulletin, eight of the fatalities reported today were without comorbidity.

A five-year old girl child from Ariyalur died due to respiratory failure while another three-year old girl from Nagapattinam died due to aspiration pneumonia-cerebral palsy, the bulletin said. As many as 40 of those succumbed were above the age of 50 years, the bulletin said.

Neighbouring districts like Chengalpet, Kancheepuram, Thiruvallur accounted for 865 new additions while Coimbatore (303), Tirunelveli (277), Kanyakumari (248), Ranipet (272), Theni (261), Tuticorin (220) saw a hike in new cases on Thursday. As many as 11,970 patients who tested positive were below the age of 12 years, while 29,915 people were over the age of 60 years.

The bulk of those contracted the contagion were in the age group of 13 and 60 totalling to 1,98,093, the bulletin said. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister K Palaniswami announced his government's decision to extend the lockdown in the state till August 31, with more relaxations which include scaling up workforce in private establishments and allowing dine-in services in hotels and restaurants.

He had reasoned that a 'significant' number of coronavirus cases had prompted his government to continue implementing the curbs and called for public cooperation towards strict adherence to social distancing, wearing masks and hand hygiene to prevent the spread of virus. The decision by his government came after Palaniswami held discussions with district collectors on Wednesday and the government appointed a medical expert panel on Thursday where he took stock of the situation in the state.

As of Thursday, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 2.39 lakh with 3,838 fatalities. In his address at the meeting with medical experts, he pointed out Chennai's infection count and said the rapid spread was mainly due to the high density of population in narrow spaces.

Due to this, the disease spread easily from one person to another, he said. Recalling the anti-virus measures in the metropolis, he said so far 25,532 fever camps have been held and various other testing and treatment activities have brought down the spread.

Across the state, 1,196 mobile hospitals have helped in containing the spread, the chief minister added. The state's 25.36 lakh tests was the highest in the country, he said.