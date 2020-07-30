Left Menu
Development News Edition

Haryana reports four more COVID-19 deaths; 623 fresh cases

Faridabad reported two deaths, while one fatality each was reported from Ambala and Nuh, the Health department's daily bulletin said. With this, the COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 417, of which 131 fatalities were from Faridabad, the worst-hit district, and 122 from Gurgaon, it said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-07-2020 22:11 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 22:11 IST
Haryana reports four more COVID-19 deaths; 623 fresh cases

Haryana reported four more COVID-19 deaths on Thursday, taking their number to 417 as 623 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 34,254. Faridabad reported two deaths, while one fatality each was reported from Ambala and Nuh, the Health department's daily bulletin said.

With this, the COVID-19 death toll in Haryana rose to 417, of which 131 fatalities were from Faridabad, the worst-hit district, and 122 from Gurgaon, it said. The districts that reported fresh cases include Faridabad (184), Gurgaon (77), Ambala (48), Rohtak (43), Sonipat (36), Rewari (32), Panchkula (34) and Hisar (28), the bulletin said.

The number of active cases stands at 6,497, while 27,340 patients have been discharged after recovery. As many as 920 patients were discharged since Wednesday.

The state's recovery rate on Thursday was at 79.82 per cent, while the rate of doubling of infections was 24 days..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

InterGlobe Aviation board to discuss further on raising funds

The board of InterGlobe Aviation, the parent of the countrys largest airline IndiGo, on Thursday, decided to further deliberate on plans to raise funds. A day after announcing financial results for the June quarter, the companys board met o...

Jaguars DE Ngakoue officially a holdout

Franchise-tagged defensive end Yannick Ngakoue is officially a holdout, as the only player absent from Jacksonville Jaguars training camp. Head coach Doug Marrone confirmed the absence on Thursday, telling reporters he hasnt spoken with Nga...

No clarity on resolution for Mundra plant issue: Chandrasekaran

Tata Power Chairman N Chandrasekaran on Thursday said despite extended talks with five states, the company has no clarity on resolution for issues at its Mundra plant. The firms subsidiary Coastal Gujarat Power CGPL, which operates a 4,000 ...

Leader of anti-independence Scottish Conservatives resigns

The leader of the Scottish wing of Prime Minister Boris Johnsons Conservative Party resigned on Thursday, saying he was not the right man to make the case against Scotlands pro-independence movement at upcoming elections. Jackson Carlaw, 61...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020