Uttarakhand CM inaugurates 300-bed COVID hospital in Rudrapur
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated a 300-bed COVID-19 hospital building at Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla Smriti Government Medical College in Rudrapur on Thursday.ANI | Rudrapur (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 31-07-2020 11:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 11:07 IST
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat inaugurated a 300-bed COVID-19 hospital building at Pandit Ram Sumer Shukla Smriti Government Medical College in Rudrapur on Thursday. Rawat also inaugurated a radiology block, a respiratory and skincare block along with the work of a World Bank-funded oxygen supply pipeline at the Government Medical College in Rudrapur.
Apart for that, the Chief Minister laid the foundation stone for the modernisation work of Community Health Centers at Bajpur, Sitarganj, Kashipur, Kichha and Khatima. The ceremony was attended by Minister Madan Kaushik and District Magistrate of Rudrapur Neeraj Khairwal among other people. (ANI)
