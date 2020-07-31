Prisoners to man three fuel outlets in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 31 (PTI): In a new initiative, jail inmates in Kerala will man three fuel outlets which have come up adjacent to three prisons in the state. The scheme, jointly launchedby Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and the Jail department at the Thiruvananthapuram and Viyyur central jails and Chemeni open prison, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinaryi Vijayan through video conferencing on Thursday.

One more outlet will come up at the Kannur central prison. The outlets, which also envisage facilities for CNG filling and charging electric vehicles, have come up on prison land taken on a30-year lease by the IOC.

The prisoners, identified for the fuel stations, were chosen on the basis of their good behaviour and were also provided training. They would be given wages for theirwork as per jail rules, authorities said.

After their success in dishing out delicious and cost-effective food items, like biriyani, chapatis and chicken curry, the prisoners in the state are foraying into a new area. Drawing inspiration from their counterparts in Tamil Nadu and Punjab, the Prison Department decided to start the pumps in the outer campuses of three central jails in the state.