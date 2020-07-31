Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 31,000-mark, death toll mounts to 177

Odisha's COVID-19 count crossed the 31,000-mark with 1,499 fresh cases, while eight more deaths due to the disease pushed the toll to 177, a Health Department official said on Friday. Ganjam district reported 368 new cases, followed by Khurda (214), Keonjhar (81) and Sundargarh (75), the official said. Of the total 31,877 COVID-19 patients, 19,746 have recovered.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 31-07-2020 13:17 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 13:17 IST
Odisha's COVID-19 tally crosses 31,000-mark, death toll mounts to 177

Odisha's COVID-19 count crossed the 31,000-mark with 1,499 fresh cases, while eight more deaths due to the disease pushed the toll to 177, a Health Department official said on Friday. The number of total coronavirus patients in the state now stands at 31,877, he said.

Of the new fatalities, four were reported from Ganjam district and one each from Gajapati, Khurda, Nayagarh and Sundargarh. "Regret to inform the demise of 8 COVID positive patients while under treatment in hospitals," the official said.

The fresh cases were reported from 29 of the state's 30 districts, he said. Ganjam district reported 368 new cases, followed by Khurda (214), Keonjhar (81) and Sundargarh (75), the official said.

Of the total 31,877 COVID-19 patients, 19,746 have recovered. The state now has 11,917 active cases. Odisha has tested 14,335 samples for COVID-19 on Thursday, the official added.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi's sister from Pakistan sends rakhi to him

By Deepika Rathour Chauhan Ahead of the auspicious occasion of Raksha Bandhan, Prime Minister Narendra Modis Pakistani sister Qamar Mohsin Sheikh sent a rakhi to him.Speaking to ANI, Qamar said, In this corona period, I will first look for ...

Euro zone economy posts record slump, inflation ticks up

The euro zones economy recorded its deepest contraction on record in the second quarter, preliminary estimates showed on Friday, while the blocs inflation unexpectedly ticked up in July.In the months from April to June, gross domestic produ...

WIDER IMAGE-Knowledge a 'treasure' for Italy's oldest student, who graduates at 96

At 96, Giuseppe Paterno has faced many tests in life - childhood poverty, war and, more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. Now he has sailed through an exam that makes him Italys oldest university graduate. This week, the former railway wo...

EMERGING MARKETS-Currencies set for best month in 2020 as dollar languishes

Emerging market currencies were set for their best month this year on Friday, as the dollar was on track to record its worst month in a decade on doubts about a U.S. economic recovery, while a pick-up in Chinese factory activity aided riski...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020