Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prez gifts racing bicycle to school boy who dreams of excelling as cyclist

"In a gesture of motivating youth for nation-building, President of India, Ram Nath Kovind chose a struggling school boy Riyaz, who dreams of excelling as cyclist, to gift him a racing bicycle," the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:09 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:09 IST
Prez gifts racing bicycle to school boy who dreams of excelling as cyclist

Riyaz, a budding cyclist and student of class 9 in the national capital, got his 'Eidi' on Friday when President Ram Nath Kovind gifted him a racing bicycle to help him achieve his dream of becoming a world-class cyclist. A student of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya at Anand Vihar in Delhi, Riyaz originally belongs to Madhubani district in Bihar. His family, comprising parents, two sisters and a brother, lives in Madhubani, while Riyaz stays in a rented accommodation in Maharajpur, Ghaziabad, according to a statement issued by Rashtrapati Bhavan. To supplement his father's paltry income as a cook, the boy in his free time works in an eatery in Ghaziabad as a dishwasher, it said. Riyaz's passion is cycling, and he practises hard after studies and work. In 2017, he won a bronze medal in the Delhi State Cycling Championship. He went on to participate in a school games event in Guwahati, according to the District Magistrate, Ghaziabad, and achieved fourth rank at the national level.

The president came to know of Riyaz's story of struggle through reports in the media. The boy has been taking professional training from coach Pramod Sharma, who regularly trains him at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Delhi. Unfortunately, Riyaz had to depend on a borrowed sports cycle for his practice, and all that the budding champion wanted was a cycle of his own. His wish was finally granted on the occasion of Eid. "In a gesture of motivating youth for nation-building, President of India, Ram Nath Kovind chose a struggling school boy Riyaz, who dreams of excelling as cyclist, to gift him a racing bicycle," the statement said. The president also wished him to become an international champion and realise his dream through his hard work.

The bicycle delivered to Riyaz on Friday, a day before Eid-al-Adha, comes as Eidi in true spirit of the festival that is marked by gifts given by elders to youngsters, it said. Complimenting Riyaz for his achievements defying all odds, President Kovind wished him very best in the life and said that his story should serve as worthy of emulation for the country's youth who must come forward for nation-building by dint of their dedication, hard work, courage and honesty..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

BA owner IAG to raise $3.3 bln to ride out COVID crisis

British Airways owner IAG plans to raise 2.75 billion euros 3.27 billion from shareholders to repair the coronavirus-sized hole in its finances and brace for a more chaotic future. Chief Executive Willie Walsh said the plan, backed by bigge...

COVID-19: UK announces stricter lockdown rules for England ahead of Eid

Millions of households in north England, including those in Manchester, Bradford and Leicester cities, face stricter lockdown rules than the rest of the UK from Friday amidst a feared spike and second wave of COVID-19 cases. The rules inclu...

Somen Mitra's death leaves Bengal Cong unit rudderless; search on for new chief

The death of West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra has not just left a deep void in the party but triggered an unprecedented crisis, as the jury is out on his successor, who would have to steer the party in the 2021 assembly polls. Mit...

Ram temple to be grander than planned earlier: Architect

The proposed Ram temple in Ayodhya will be almost double the size of what was originally planned as its design was modified following the Supreme Court verdict last year, its architect said on Friday. The temple, to be constructed in Nagara...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020