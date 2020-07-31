Mayawati bats for invitation to Dalit spiritual leader for Ram temple groundbreaking ceremony

Left Menu
BSP president Mayawati on Friday favoured that an invitation be extended to Dalit Mahamandelshwar Kanhaiya Prabhunandan Giri for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying it would have some impact on the Constitutional intention of setting a casteless society.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:34 IST
BSP president Mayawati on Friday favoured that an invitation be extended to Dalit Mahamandelshwar Kanhaiya Prabhunandan Giri for the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya, saying it would have some impact on the Constitutional intention of setting a casteless society. This comes after reports in the media that Giri was unhappy over not being invited to the event.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the temple is slated for August 5. In a tweet, the BSP supremo said, “In view of the complaint of Dalit Mahamandelshwar Swami Kanhaiya Prabhunanadan Giri, it would have been better if he was also invited to the bhoomi pujan ceremony in Ayodhya on August 5 along with 200 other saints.This could have had some impact on the Constitutional intention of establishing a casteless society in the country.” However, she went on the say that, “Instead of getting into all this, the Dalit samaj, which has been suffering neglect, contempt and injustice, should focus more on their labour and deeds for their salvation and in this case too they need to follow the path shown by Bhimrao Ambedkar.” After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative 5-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.PTI SAB DV DV

