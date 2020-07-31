Light to moderate rains along with thundershowers occur at few places over UP

Left Menu
The Ganga river was flowing close to the red-mark at Kachala Ghat in Badaun and Fatehgarh, while Sharda and Ghaghra were flowing just above the danger-mark in Lakhimpur Kheri, Elgin Bridge, Ayodhya and Turtipar and were also maintaining a rising trend, the Central Water Commission report said. Rapti, Boodhi Rapti, Rohin and Kuano rivers were also flowing close to the red-mark at many places, they said.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:18 IST
Light to moderate rains along with thundershowers occurred at a few places over Uttar Pradesh with heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places during the past 24 hours, the MeT office said here on Friday.        Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning occurred at isolated  places, they said. According to the Central Water Commission, major rivers, including the Ganga, Sharda, Ghaghra, Rapti, were in spate flowing close to the red-mark or crossing it at some places.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded in cm include Birdghat(Gorakhpur), Gunnaur (Sambhal) 16; Sultanpur, Puranpur (Pilibhit), Narora( Bulandsahar) 7 each; Bhatpurwaghat(Sitapur) 6; Bijnore 5; Kakrahi (Sidhharthnagar), Moradabad, Mawana (Meerut) 4 each. The highest temperature over the state was recorded at Etawah at 38 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department (MeT) forecast that rains and thundershowers are very likely at many places and warned that moderate to severe thunderstorm accompanied with lightning was very likely at isolated places over the state on Saturday. The Ganga river was flowing close to the red-mark at Kachala Ghat in Badaun and Fatehgarh, while Sharda and Ghaghra were flowing just above the danger-mark in Lakhimpur Kheri, Elgin Bridge, Ayodhya and Turtipar and were also maintaining a rising trend, the Central Water Commission report said.

Rapti, Boodhi Rapti, Rohin and Kuano rivers were also flowing close to the red-mark at many places, they said. A report from Barabanki said administration has shifted people from about 24 villages with Saryu water reaching there, following the release of water by Nepal. About 70 villages in all have been hit.

According to the control room at the Elgin Bridge, the river was rising at the rate of one cm per hour. A report from Gonda said Ghaghra was flowing almost one metre above the danger mark because of the water released from different barrages. As a result, nine hamlets (majra) of Nakhara village in Colonelganj tehsil were surrounded by water and administration has deployed boats for the help of the affected people.

Village head of Nakhara Chedilal said that nine hamlets have been inundated and people are looking for safer places. Some other villages are also likely to face problem once river water reached there, he said.

District magistrate Nitin Bansal said flood chowkis have been alerted as water has reached the paths of some villages in Colonelganj and Tarabganj tehsils. Boats have been deployed for the affected people, he said.

In Gorakhpur, Ghaghra (Saryu) river is flowing 0.09 meter above danger level at Turtipar. Kuano river is flowing at 0.61 meter below danger point at Mukhlispur, while Rapti is flowing 0.22 meter below danger level at Birdghat and Rohin river is flowing 0.53 meter above danger level, Additional District Magistrate Rakesh Kumar Srivastav said. Eighty villages were affected in Gorakhpur district, among which 19 villages are marooned. Around 4773.34 hectare area and 36,595 people are affected, the ADM added.

