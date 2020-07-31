Left Menu
ADB signs $200million package to build 718 MW power plant in Bangladesh

The assistance comprises a $100 million loan from ADB and a further $100 million loan from Leading Asia’s Private Infrastructure Fund (LEAP), which will be administered by ADB.

ADB | Dhaka | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:23 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:23 IST
“RBLPL is privileged to have the support of international development banks including ADB for this power plant project in Bangladesh,” said Mr Lohar. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has signed a $200 million financing package with Reliance Bangladesh LNG and Power Limited (RBLPL) to build and operate a 718-megawatt (MW) combined-cycle gas-fired power plant in Bangladesh. The project will ease ongoing energy shortages and drive further private sector investments in the country's power sector.

The financing agreement was signed by the Director of Infrastructure Finance, South Asia, Central Asia, and West Asia at ADB's Private Sector Operations Department Shantanu Chakraborty, and Chief Executive Officer of RBLPL, Ranjan Lohar. The project is co-financed by the Japan Bank for International Cooperation as well as four commercial banks, with insurance for the commercial banks provided by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance.

"This highly energy-efficient project will help address a widening gap between the demand and supply of electricity in Bangladesh, which is critical for continued industrial and economic growth," said Mr Chakraborty. "ADB has been instrumental in mobilizing crucial commercial financing, incorporating best practices in environmental and social standards, and establishing precedents for future financings of similar large scale projects in Bangladesh by boosting investor and lender confidence."

"RBLPL is privileged to have the support of international development banks including ADB for this power plant project in Bangladesh," said Mr Lohar. "Through the project, RBLPL aims to contribute to the country's robust economic growth."

Despite a significant increase in installed generation capacity in Bangladesh over the past decade, demand for electricity is not yet fully met through domestic supply. To help close the gap, the Government of Bangladesh continues to emphasize greater private sector investments in power generation. The plant will be located on the banks of the Meghna River, southeast of Dhaka. It will boost national generation capacity by about 4%, reducing the need for electricity imports and the use of environmentally harmful and expensive fuels like coal and oil. ADB has been involved in this project as a leading anchor lender since the early stages of its development.

LEAP was established in 2016 with a $1.5 billion capital commitment from the Japan International Cooperation Agency. It is focused on delivering high quality and sustainable private sector infrastructure projects that reduce carbon emissions, improve energy efficiency, and offer accessible and affordable health care, education, and communication services to ADB's developing member countries.

