Kamal Pant replaces Bhaskar Rao as new Bengaluru police Commissioner
The Karnataka government on Friday brought in Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Kamal Pant as the Bengaluru police Commissioner in a reshuffle of police personnel. Pant comes in as the city police Commissioner in place of Bhaskar Rao. According to a government order, Rao will handle internal security as ADGP, a post which was lying vacant due to the promotion of P S Sandhu.PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 31-07-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 16:30 IST
The Karnataka government on Friday brought in Additional Director General of Police (Intelligence) Kamal Pant as the Bengaluru police Commissioner in a reshuffle of police personnel. Pant comes in as the city police Commissioner in place of Bhaskar Rao.
According to a government order, Rao will handle internal security as ADGP, a post which was lying vacant due to the promotion of P S Sandhu. Along with the two officials, ADGP B Dayananda who was in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department and Economic Offences, has been made the new intelligence chief.PTI GMS SS PTI PTI
- READ MORE ON:
- Karnataka
- Bengaluru
- Pant
- ADGP
- Bhaskar Rao
ALSO READ
Only God can save us, says Karnataka Health Minister on COVID-19 spread
Only God can save us from COVID-19: Karnataka Health Minister
Air France will fly 28 flights from July 18 to August 1 between Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Paris: Aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri.
Karnataka medical education minister makes surprise visit to hospital, asks it to follow COVID-19 guidelines strictly
Siddaramaiah says Karnataka land reforms ordinance anti-