Manipur govt will retaliate, hunt down perpetrators: CM Biren Singh on insurgent ambush

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said his government would "hunt down" the perpetrators involved in the attack that killed three Assam Rifles personnel and injured six others in Chandel district. Singh also appealed to the armed groups to shun weapons and join the mainstream for a political solution.

"The government will not remain a silent spectator. We will hunt them (the perpetrators) down in accordance with the law. We will not compromise with terrorist groups. I appeal to all to shun weapons and join the mainstream for a political solution," the chief minister said. Suspected militants had on Wednesday evening triggered a blast and opened fire on the Assam Rifles personnel, when they were patrolling the Khongtal area near India-Myanmar border. Three jawans were killed in the ambush and six sustained injuries.

The deceased were identified as Pranay Kalita, Ratan Salam and Methna Konyak, all from the fourth battalion of the country's oldest paramilitary force. Salam hailed from the state's Kakching district, while Kalita and Konyak were residents of neighbouring Assam and Nagaland respectively.

The CM, after paying tributes to the fallen soldiers during a wreath-laying ceremony at the Imphal airport, said the state would lend all possible support to Salam's family. Top bureaucrats, police officers and security personnel also attended the ceremony here.

"Manipur has a policy for all jawans of the Army and paramilitary forces who lose their lives in terrorist or insurgency attacks. The matter will be taken up in Cabinet and assistance will be provided to the family of the victim," he told reporters. Salam's mother, when approached by the reporters, said her elder son, who was in the CPRF, was also martyred in a militant ambush in 2007.

"Both my sons sacrificed their lives for the nation," she said..