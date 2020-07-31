Left Menu
UP: Human clinical trial of COVID-19 vaccine 'Covaxin' begins at Gorakhpur hospital

"We have started human clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's vaccine and soon the trial of Zydus Cadila vaccine will be started," he added. Those who were administered the vaccine have been kept under observation and all of them are "absolutely fine", he said.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:08 IST
The human clinical trial of indigenously developed Covaxin, a possible vaccine against coronavirus, began at a hospital here, officials said on Friday. The trial began on Thursday evening at Rana Hospital and Trauma Centre, which is among the 12 institutes selected for clinical trials of the vaccine, officials said here. "The trials began under the supervision of physician Dr Ajit Pratap Singh and gynaecologist and obstetrician Dr Sona Ghosh and the vaccine has been administered to 9 volunteers so far," Chief Administrative Officer of the hospital, Venketesh Chaturvedi said.

The hospital is already experienced in vaccine trials of typhoid and Japanese Encephalitis. “On Wednesday, we received the first consignment of 34 Covaxin developed by Bharat Biotech International and on Friday, we received 20 Covaxin developed by drug firm Zydus Cadila and we are expecting more vaccines from the companies soon,” Chaturvedi said. “We have started human clinical trials of Bharat Biotech's vaccine and soon the trial of Zydus Cadila vaccine will be started,” he added.

Those who were administered the vaccine have been kept under observation and all of them are "absolutely fine", he said. Chaturvedi said, “We are searching for more volunteers and if any one who is healthy, class 12th pass and between 18 and 55 years of age wants to become volunteer for clinical trials and join hands against COVID-19 can contact us on phone numbers -- 8303028051 and 6388214084.” PTI CORR ABN RHL

