Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Yoga institutes, gyms, small places to reopen in Rajasthan

As per the guidelines, Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to function from August 5 for which standard operating procedures (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. "All religious places of religious worship -- temple, mosque, churches, gurdwaras shall be permitted to open from September 1 with certain conditions.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-07-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 18:16 IST
Unlock 3.0 guidelines: Yoga institutes, gyms, small places to reopen in Rajasthan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Yoga institutes, gyms and small places of worship will be allowed to open in Rajasthan under Unlock 3.0 for which the state government issued guidelines to ease curbs amid the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday. Conditional permission to reopen small places of worship (temple, mosques, gurudwara), which used to have an average daily visit of up to 50 people prior to the lockdown, was given under the guidelines to be implemented from August 1 to 31.

For these places, entry of people will be staggered in such a manner that social distancing of at least six feet is ensured. Wearing masks is also mandatory. All other religious places will reopen from September 1. As per the guidelines, Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to function from August 5 for which standard operating procedures (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

"All religious places of religious worship -- temple, mosque, churches, gurdwaras shall be permitted to open from September 1 with certain conditions. Separate guidelines will be issued for that, subsequently," states the order issued by the home department. "Independence Day functions at district, sub-division, municipal and panchayat levels will be allowed only by following health protocols, such as sanitisation of the public spaces to be used for the function ensuring social distancing and wearing of masks," the order said.

Marriage-related gatherings may also be held with the conditions of giving prior information to Sub-Divisional Magistrate, social distancing will be maintained and the maximum number of guests allowed shall not be more than 50. "Violation of any of the above conditions is an offence and punishable with a heavy fine," the order said.

It states that there shall be no restriction on inter-state and within the state movement of people and goods. Passengers travelling in any vehicle (personal or commercial) shall not exceed the permitted seating capacity of the registered vehicle. The order states that face covering, social distancing, spitting in public and workplaces, consumption of liquor, paan, guthka, and tobacco in public places is prohibited and punishable with fine. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutes will continue to remain closed up to August 1. In addition, cinema halls, swimming pools, metro rail, entertainment parks, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places shall remain closed.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Scores of Zimbabwe protesters arrested, military in streets

Scores of people were arrested Friday in Zimbabwe as hundreds of military troops as well as police attempted to thwart an anti-government protest, with streets empty and many people hiding indoors. Organisers said demonstrators originally p...

Israel, India conducting trials for 4 technologies with potential to detect COVID in about 30 secs

Israel and India are conducting trials here on a large sample of patients for four different kinds of technologies that have the potential to detect COVID-19 in about 30 seconds, including a breath analyser and a voice test, according to an...

Brexit talks to run into October - UK says

The United Kingdom and the European Union have agreed to continue discussing a free trade deal until October 2, British chief negotiator David Frost said on Friday.Negotiating rounds will take place in August and in September, unless agreed...

Rhino poaching decreases by almost 53% in first six months of 2020

The Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries says rhino poaching decreased by almost 53 in the first six months of 2020, with 166 animals being killed for their horns across the country since the beginning of the year.During the fi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020