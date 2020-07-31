Army raising porter company for 3 Aruanchal Pradesh districts

The Indian Army will raise a company of porters for three districts of Aruanchal Pradesh in coordination with the labour department of the state, a senior district official said on Friday. The porters would cater to the needs of Army personnel serving in West Siang, Siang and Shyi-Yomi districts, West Siang District Information and Public Relation Officer (DIPRO) Gijum Tali said.

Porters are an integral part of the Army for operational preparedness and efficiency. A recruitment rally would be organised at NAB, Kaying, Aalo, Menchuka, Tadadega and Tato in August for employing 370 porters temporarily for the three districts, Tali said.

The vacancies have been reserved for locals, the officer said. The Army periodically takes in porters to ferry ration and ammunition for troops in rugged terrain apart from clearing snow from roads and army posts.