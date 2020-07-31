Left Menu
Punjab govt issues guidelines for Unlock 3.0, gyms, yoga institutes to re-open from August 5

The Punjab government on Friday released the guidelines for phased reopening (Unlock 3.0) in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 31-07-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 19:49 IST
Punjab govt issues guidelines for Unlock 3.0, gyms, yoga institutes to re-open from August 5
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI

The Punjab government on Friday released the guidelines for phased reopening (Unlock 3.0) in the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will remain closed till August 31, 2020. Online/distance learning shall continue to be permitted and shall be encouraged.

As per the guidelines, the following activities will be prohibited --- international air travel of passengers, except as permitted by MHA. Metro Rail, Cinema halls, swimming pools, entertainment parks, theatres, bars, auditoriums, assembly halls and similar places. Yoga institutes and gymnasiums will be allowed to function from August 5 for which, Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) will be issued by the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Government of India (Gol).

The guideline states, "Lockdown limited to Containment Zones, as per para 4 of the MHA Order, lockdown shall continue to remain in force in Containment Zones till August 31, 2020. Containment Zones are to be demarcated by the District authorities as per the guidelines of the MoHFW. Only essential activities shall be permitted in the Containment Zones." Regarding night curfew, the guidelines state, movement of individuals for all the non-essential activities shall remain prohibited between 11.00 pm to 5.00 am throughout the state. However, essential activities including operation of multiple shifts, movement of persons and goods on national and state highways and unloading of cargo and travel of person; to their destinations after disembarking from buses, trains and aeroplanes will be permitted.

The district authorities are accordingly directed to issue prohibitory orders u/s 144 of CrPC and ensure strict compliance. "The Union Secretary has permitted Board and other examinations. Accordingly, all kinds of examinations, admission/entrance tests conducted by Universities, Boards, Public Service Commissions and other institutions are allowed with usual precautions or sanitation and social-distancing," it read.

Places of worship/religious places shall remain open only between 5 am to 8 pm. The maximum number of persons at the time cf worship shall not exceed twenty (20) with due distancing and therefore, the worship time should be staggered accordingly. The management of these places shall make adequate arrangements to ensure hand hygiene, social distancing and wearing of masks. Restaurants are allowed to open till 10 pm with 50 per cent occupancy or fifty (50) guests, whichever is less. Liquor can be served provided the restaurant has valid permission from the Excise Department. However, bars shall remain closed.

All shopping malls and shops including shops in the main bazars in both urban and rural areas would be allowed to open between 7 am to 8 pm. However, restaurants/ hotels situated within shopping malls are to be treated separately and can remain open up to 10 pm. Liquor vends shall, however, remain open from 8 am to 10 pm. (ANI)

