PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:03 IST
COVID-19: CISF personnel dies in West Bengal

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel has succumbed to COVID-19, officials said on Friday. Sub Inspector R K Soloman, posted at the Farakka Super Thermal Power Plant in West Bengal, died during treatment. He was a member of the fire wing of the force, they said.

This is the 13th death due to the pandemic in the force and the second death in the Farakka CISF unit as on Wednesday Assistant Sub Inspector S K Poddar had succumbed to the virus. The about 1.62 lakh personnel strong CISF is the national civil aviation security force apart from being tasked to guard vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain. The force has had reported over 1,650 cases of the disease till now.

