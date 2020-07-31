Left Menu
COVID-19: CISF personnel dies in West Bengal

A 56-year-old Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel has succumbed to COVID-19, officials said on Friday Sub Inspector R K Soloman, posted at the Farakka Super Thermal Power Plant in West Bengal, died during treatment on Thursday.

31-07-2020
Sub Inspector R K Soloman, posted at the Farakka Super Thermal Power Plant in West Bengal, died during treatment on Thursday. He was admitted to the Malda medical college on July 28 with COVID-19 related symptoms, they said.  He was a member of the fire wing of the force and hailed from the Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh, they said. This is the 13th death due to the pandemic in the force and second in the Farakka CISF unit as on Wednesday Assistant Sub Inspector S K Poddar had succumbed to the virus. The about 1.62 lakh personnel strong CISF is the national civil aviation security force apart from being tasked to guard vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain.  The force has had reported over 1,650 cases of the disease till now.

