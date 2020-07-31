Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajasthan govt to greet freedom fighters by visiting their houses on Aug 9

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken this decision as a part of remembering the contribution of freedom fighters in liberating the country from British rule, an official statement said on Friday. Gehlot has said in view of the coronavirus epidemic and the age of the freedom fighters, the district magistrate, additional district magistrate or sub-divisional magistrate of the respective districts should greet them by visiting their residences.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 31-07-2020 20:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 20:36 IST
Rajasthan govt to greet freedom fighters by visiting their houses on Aug 9

The Rajasthan government has decided to greet the 29 surviving freedom fighters from the state by visiting their residences on the occasion of the anniversary of the Quit India Movement on August 9. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has taken this decision as a part of remembering the contribution of freedom fighters in liberating the country from British rule, an official statement said on Friday.

Gehlot has said in view of the coronavirus epidemic and the age of the freedom fighters, the district magistrate, additional district magistrate or sub-divisional magistrate of the respective districts should greet them by visiting their residences. A message on behalf of the chief minister and a shawl will be presented to the freedom fighters, the statement said.

"Today, we are able to breathe the fresh air only because of these freedom fighters," Gehlot was quoted in the statement as saying. The chief minister said all the freedom fighters contributed invaluably in liberating the country.

"We are grateful for their sacrifice, dedication and passion. Due to them, democracy could be established in our country," he added. The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to the British rule in India.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Passenger train crash in Portugal kills 2, seriously hurts 7 Passenger

An intercity passenger train rammed into a maintenance vehicle on the track in northern Portugal on Friday, killing two people and seriously injuring at least seven others, authorities said. Thirty other people were slightly injured, the Ci...

UCO Bank posts Q1 net profit of Rs 21.5 crore

Public sector UCO Bank on Friday posted a net profit of Rs 21.46 crore in the first quarter ended June 2020 on lower bad loan provisions. The bank had registered a net loss of Rs 601.45 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal year....

German restaurants object after police use COVID data for crime-fighting

German restaurants and bars and their customers are expressing concern at reports that the contact data that guests must supply as part of coronavirus prevention rules has been used for police investigations. Drinkers and diners have to pro...

CBI shall take over Sushant's death case: Sushil Modi

Bihars Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi and state BJP president Sanjay Jaiswal on Friday flayed the Mumbai police for its handling of actor Sushant Singh Rajputs suicide case. Sushil Modi said the CBI should take over the case as the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020