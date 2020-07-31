Odisha doubles fine to Rs 1,000 for not wearing mask in public

The penalty for not wearing a mask in public amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has been doubled from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 for first-time offenders, and Rs 5,000 for subsequent offenders in the state, Odisha Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy informed on Friday. "The fine for not wearing a mask in public has been increased from Rs 500 to Rs 1,000, and a fine of Rs 10,000 will be imposed on the violation of social distancing norms in marriages and at commercial establishments," he said.

Meanwhile, a complete lockdown in containment zones, and temples, religious places are to remain closed for the public. Cinema halls, theatres, schools and colleges and Anganwadi centres will remain closed till August 31, Special Relief Commissioner Pradeep Jena said on Friday. "Night curfew from 9 pm to 5 am to continue in all the districts of Odisha. Weekend Shutdown in Ganjam, Khurda, Gajapati, Cuttack District and Rourkela Municipal Corporation area will be in place till August 31," he added. (ANI)