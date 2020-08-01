Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain to occur over parts of UP
Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over parts of Uttar Pradesh during the next 2 hours, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).ANI | Noida | Updated: 01-08-2020 09:37 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 09:37 IST
"Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain would occur over and adjoining areas of Noida, Greater Noida, Chhapraula, Dadri, Sikandrabad, Bulandshahr, Siyana, Garhmukteshwar, Jhangirabad, Kharkhoda, Narora, Moradabad, Sambhal, Chandausi during next 2 hours," the IMD tweeted. (ANI)
