Emulate Delhi model in fight against COVID-19, Union Minister tells states

The union minister visited Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS), a 14-storey buildingat thesports complexatGachibowli which was transformed into a hospital. Even in future as part of the fight against coronavirus, the Centre will send required quantities of PPE kits and ventilators to Telangana, he further said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 11:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

All the states in the country need to emulate the "Delhi model" for controlling the spread of the coronavirus, Union Minister of state from Home G Kishan Reddy said here on Saturday. "I am requesting the state government (Telangana) to focus on testing, tracing, and treatment. There is a need to increase the number of tests (in Telangana). The more number of the tests, the faster the containment of the disease. You know, Delhi as a union territory I am personally monitoring.

There is an 84 percent recovery rate in Delhi. All the states should emulate the Delhi model," he told reporters. The union minister visited the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (TIMS), a 14-story building the sports complexatGachibowli which was transformed into a hospital.

Even in the future as part of the fight against coronavirus, the Centre will send required quantities of PPE kits and ventilators to Telangana, he further said. "The State government should take care of medical professionals involved in COVID-19 treatment. All hospitals should ensure that the required quantities of oxygen are available. The Centre has provided 1,200 ventilators to Telangana. N-95 masks and PPE kits and HCQ tablets are also being sent to the state," he added.

He requested asymptomatic patients to be in-home isolation and not to venture out to ensure the spread of the disease. The union minister urged the state government to provide incentives to coronavirus frontline warriors such as doctors, nurses, and other staff as a token of appreciation for their services and instill confidence.

He also advised people not to rush to private hospitals for treatment and make use of government faculties in view of high costs being changed by the former.

