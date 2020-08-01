Left Menu
By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-INDIA-CHINA Bipartisan support in US grows for India against Chinese aggression Washington: India has received a strong bipartisan support from members of the US Congress against the recent Chinese military aggression in Ladakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 12:32 IST
These are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records highest one-day jump of 57,118 COVID-19 cases; recoveries surge to 10,94,374 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally reached 16,95,988 on Saturday with a record single-day increase of 57,118 cases, while the recoveries surged to 10,94,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL10 JK-FIRING Army jawan killed in firing by Pak along LoC Jammu: An Indian Army jawan was killed when Pakistan opened heavy fire on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.

DEL7 BIZ-ATF-PRICE-HIKE ATF price hiked 3 pc; no change in LPG, petrol, diesel rates New Delhi: Jet fuel or ATF price on Saturday was hiked by 3 per cent, the fifth straight increase in two months, while there was no change in rates of cooking gas LPG, petrol and diesel. MDS3 TL-VIRUS-KISHAN REDDY Emulate Delhi model in fight against COVID-19, Union minister tells states Hyderabad: All the states in the country need to emulate the "Delhi model" for controlling the spread of the coronavirus, Union Minister of state from Home G Kishan Reddy said here on Saturday.

CAL3 OD-VIRUS-CASES Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,479 with record 1,602 new cases, death toll mounts to 187 Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered its highest single-day spike of 1,602 COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 33,479, while the death toll rose to 187 with 10 more fatalities, a health department official said. LEGAL LGD1 SC-RAJPUT Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: SC to hear Rhea Chakraborty's plea on Aug 5 New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on August 5 a plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty who has sought transfer of an FIR, lodged against her in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

FGN14 US-TRUMP-3RDLD TIKTOK Trump says will ban TikTok in US amidst reports of Microsoft in talks to buy Chinese-owned app Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he will act to ban TikTok as soon as on Saturday, amid reports of American technology giant Microsoft being in advanced talks to acquire the popular Chinese-owned video app. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-INDIA-CHINA Bipartisan support in US grows for India against Chinese aggression Washington: India has received a strong bipartisan support from members of the US Congress against the recent Chinese military aggression in Ladakh. By Lalit K Jha.

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Salman Khan wishes 'Eid Mubarak' to fans with Covid twist

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has wished his fans on the prosperous occasion of Eid al-Adha in his own style but with a COVID-19 twist. Since the country is celebrating Eid amid COVID-19 restrictions, the actor made sure to inspire his fa...

Ukraine police kill man after hostage-taking, official says

A man who had taken a senior police officer hostage a week ago and then escaped was killed by police special forces in central Ukraine early on Saturday when he took a new hostage and exploded a grenade, a senior government official said. T...

Water, soil from Badrinath, Mahakaleshwar reach Ayodhya ahead of foundation stone laying ceremony

Soil and water from many important religious sites and rivers across India have reached Ayodhya for the foundation stone laying ceremony of the Ram Mandir on August 5, informed the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra on Saturday. Taking to T...

NGT raps MoEF over monitoring of environmental norms

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Ministry of Environment and Forests MoEF over compliance of conditions mentioned in environmental clearances granted for projects, saying the mechanism for monitoring environmental norms is inadequ...
