These are the top stories at 12.30 pm: NATION DEL8 VIRUS-LD CASES India records highest one-day jump of 57,118 COVID-19 cases; recoveries surge to 10,94,374 New Delhi: India's COVID-19 tally reached 16,95,988 on Saturday with a record single-day increase of 57,118 cases, while the recoveries surged to 10,94,374, according to the Union Health Ministry data. DEL10 JK-FIRING Army jawan killed in firing by Pak along LoC Jammu: An Indian Army jawan was killed when Pakistan opened heavy fire on forward posts along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on Saturday, a defence spokesperson said.

DEL7 BIZ-ATF-PRICE-HIKE ATF price hiked 3 pc; no change in LPG, petrol, diesel rates New Delhi: Jet fuel or ATF price on Saturday was hiked by 3 per cent, the fifth straight increase in two months, while there was no change in rates of cooking gas LPG, petrol and diesel. MDS3 TL-VIRUS-KISHAN REDDY Emulate Delhi model in fight against COVID-19, Union minister tells states Hyderabad: All the states in the country need to emulate the "Delhi model" for controlling the spread of the coronavirus, Union Minister of state from Home G Kishan Reddy said here on Saturday.

CAL3 OD-VIRUS-CASES Odisha's COVID-19 tally rises to 33,479 with record 1,602 new cases, death toll mounts to 187 Bhubaneswar: Odisha registered its highest single-day spike of 1,602 COVID-19 cases, pushing the state's tally to 33,479, while the death toll rose to 187 with 10 more fatalities, a health department official said. LEGAL LGD1 SC-RAJPUT Sushant Singh Rajput's death case: SC to hear Rhea Chakraborty's plea on Aug 5 New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on August 5 a plea filed by actress Rhea Chakraborty who has sought transfer of an FIR, lodged against her in connection with the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, from Patna to Mumbai.

LGD2 SC-STUBBLE BURNING Pollution matter: SC asks states about arrangements made to prevent stubble burning New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked governments of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan about the arrangements made by them for preventing stubble burning which is a source of pollution in the region. FOREIGN FGN14 US-TRUMP-3RDLD TIKTOK Trump says will ban TikTok in US amidst reports of Microsoft in talks to buy Chinese-owned app Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that he will act to ban TikTok as soon as on Saturday, amid reports of American technology giant Microsoft being in advanced talks to acquire the popular Chinese-owned video app. By Lalit K Jha FGN7 US-INDIA-CHINA Bipartisan support in US grows for India against Chinese aggression Washington: India has received a strong bipartisan support from members of the US Congress against the recent Chinese military aggression in Ladakh. By Lalit K Jha.