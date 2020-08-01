Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran's son tests COVID-19 positive

Kerala Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran on Saturday informed that his son has tested positive for COVID-19. However, the Kerala Tourism Minister tested negative for COVID-19.

"After a staff working in the official residence tested positive for COVID-19, everyone staying here was in self-quarantine. In the test conducted my result and of other members came negative. But the PCR test of my son came positive for COVID-19," he said. As per the Union Health Ministry, Kerala has a total of 10,517 active cases in the state. (ANI)