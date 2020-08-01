Left Menu
NGT raps MoEF over monitoring of environmental norms

The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) over compliance of conditions mentioned in environmental clearances granted for projects, saying the mechanism for monitoring environmental norms is inadequate.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 13:16 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 13:16 IST
The National Green Tribunal has rapped the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) over compliance of conditions mentioned in environmental clearances granted for projects, saying the mechanism for monitoring environmental norms is inadequate. The green panel said compliance of conditions of environmental clearance must be monitored on periodical basis, atleast once in a quarter.

A bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice A K Goel said there is poor monitoring and there are huge gaps in laying down of conditions and its enforcement. It asked the Environment Ministry to review and strengthen the mechanism for the purpose.

The tribunal took note of an affidavit filed by the ministry which mentioned that there are certain proposals to strengthen the monitoring mechanism. The NGT said that this only shows insensitivity to the vital constitutional obligation despite repeated directions. "Repeated plea of merely having such proposals, without effective enforcement on the ground can hardly be held to be satisfactory. Counsel for the MoEF states that there has been further meaningful steps, after filing of the affidavit but the same could not brought on record. "We cannot accept such a statement. If steps have been actually taken, we fail to understand why the same could not be produced atleast during the hearing. We record our dissatisfaction at the attitude of the MoEF on the subject," the bench said. It directed the ministry to take effective steps to discharge its constitutional obligation to advance 'Precautionary' and 'Sustainable Development' principles and also the 'Public Trust Doctrine'. "We need not repeat the observations with regard to the acknowledged deficiencies in the existing mechanism which urgently needs to be remedied. Let affidavit of compliance be filed before the next date by e-mail," the bench said.

The matter is listed for hearing on December 17. The directions came when the green panel was hearing a plea moved by petitioner Sandeep Mittal seeking stricter mechanisms to ensure compliance of conditions mentioned in environmental clearances granted for projects.

Laying down conditions for EC based on appraisal is not enough unless compliance thereof is duly monitored and ensured with a view to achieve the said object, the plea said..

How UK's 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Mahindra sales dip 36 pc in July

Mahindra Mahindra MM on Saturday reported a 36 per cent decline in total sales at 25,678 units in July. The company had sold 40,142 units in the same month last year, MM said in a statement.In the domestic market, sales were down 35 per ce...

Rugby-Crusaders beat Chiefs to put one hand on Super Rugby Aotearoa title

The Canterbury Crusaders bounced back from their first loss of the competition and put one hand on the Super Rugby Aotearoa trophy on Saturday with a 32-19 victory over the Waikato Chiefs in Hamilton. The 10-times Super Rugby champions move...

Assam to set up 40-member committee to analyse Centre's New Education Policy

The Assam government will set up a 40-member committee to initiate implementation of the Centrtes New Education Policy NEP in the state, a minister said on Saturday. The panel, headed by the education departments principal secretary, will b...

Congress MLAs offer Eid prayers in Jaisalmer hotel

Congress MLAs Amin Khan, Amin Kagzi, Hakam Ali, Saleh Mohammed, Wajib and Rafiq offered prayers on the occasion of Eid Al-Adha on Saturday at Suryagarh Hotel. Those Congress MLAs, who are supporting Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot are lodged at...
