UP farmer swept away by strong current in Ganga river

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 14:20 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 14:20 IST
A 55-year-old farmer was swept away by the strong current in the river Ganga which locals attributed to heavy rainfall

According to police, his body was found floating in the river on Friday evening

The deceased was identified as Mahendra, police added.

