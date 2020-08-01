Six killed in Visakhapatnam after crane collapses

Six killed in Visakhapatnam after crane collapsesPTI | Amaravati | Updated: 01-08-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 15:09 IST
Six persons were killed at the Hindustan Shipyard complex here after a rail- mounted crane collapsed, police said. Three of the bodies have been recovered and identified, they said, adding rescue operations were on.
TV visuals showed the giant crane falling on the ground with a loud thud. Further details are awaited.PTI DBV SA SS PTI PTI
