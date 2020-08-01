Tilak, Annabhau inspiration to fight BJP govt, says Thorat

Tilak, Annabhau inspiration to fight BJP govt, says ThoratPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-08-2020 16:32 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 16:32 IST
Maharashtra Congress president andstate Revenue Minister Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday paidtribute to Lokmanya Tilak and Annabhau Sathe on theircentenary death and birth anniversaries respectively
Speaking at a party programme on the occasion, Thoratsaid Tilak united the country against the British whileAnnabhau Sathe raised issues of the poor and downtroddensections of society
"These two personalities are an inspiration to fightagainst the anti-people BJP government at the Centre. The besttribute to these two great personalities will be protectingdemocracy achieved by freedom fighters' sacrifices from thecommunal BJP," Thorat said.
