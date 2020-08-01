'World On a Plate' food festival to go digital

The sixth-edition of gourmet food festival 'World On a Plate' (WOAP) will go digital this year and support the cause of hunger by bringing food on the plate of those hit worse by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, said the organisers. The five-day campaign for charity, starting August 5, has partnered with 35 restaurants across the country for the event. These restaurants, beside putting out their signature dishes through food platform Swiggy as part of the WOAP special collection, will also provide a minimum of 50 pre-packed nutritious meals every day for the hungry. The WOAP has set-up soup kitchens on wheels and would donate meals that are excess from the partner restaurants -- all led by the foot soldiers of World Hunger Warriors, an initiative started during the lockdown by entrepreneur Kiran Soans, who is also the person behind WOAP, to connect people who wanted to contribute funds, food, equipment and time with migrant workers and slum dwellers who could no longer feed themselves.

It will also showcase over 25 celebrity masterchef classes from the who's who of business like Ranveer Brar, Manish Mehrotra, Vicky Ratnani, Colibrí Jiménez, Simon Toohey and Paul Kinney, among others. "My association with WOAP goes beyond the Master classes. The segment I really look forward to is cooking for special children during the event. This year, though the event is going virtual, the sharing aspect is still intact, this year it's to support the World Hunger Warriors who have served over half million people in the last 100 days of Covid-19," said celebrity chef Ranveer Brar. The festival, which is also known as a platform for the home-chefs, will have DIY kits -- comprising all ingredients for the dishes -- to be delivered beforehand to curate seamless in-home experiences for the attendees.

The event will also feature conversations from industry experts like restaurateur AD Singh, author Anoothi Vishal, Kapila Chandra, Rupali Dean and others on WOAP’s Instagram live. "We wanted to add some cheer to thousands of consumers who have been sending us requests and waiting to hear from us. So we thought we should do WOAP online. The reason we wanted to keep this free is that the chefs from our country and a few from around the world are really excited for this version because it is connected to a cause, it is for charity," said Kiran Soans, CEO, Gold Rush Entertainment.