Streets of Bhopal wore a deserted look on the occasion of Eid-al-Adah as a 10-day lockdown is being observed in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:16 IST
Bhopal streets wear deserted look on Eid-al-Adah due to 10-day COVID lockdown
A visual from Bhopal on Saturday. . Image Credit: ANI

Streets of Bhopal wore a deserted look on the occasion of Eid-al-Adah as a 10-day lockdown is being observed in the city due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Avinash Lavania, Bhopal District Collector said, "I thank people for cooperating with us and celebrating the festival at their homes. It shows Bhopali Tehzeeb (good manners), I wish everyone on Eid."

"Lockdown is implemented here so we have also deployed police at various places," the DC said. A person said, "The government has given some rules which we are following and celebrating the festival. The whole world is stressed with this pandemic. We are caring for ourselves by following rules."

"It is important that people follow rules in the festivals coming in the future as well. We offered Namaz (prayer) at our home," he added. (ANI)

