Left Menu
Development News Edition

Priyanka urges CM Yogi to check crime

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to ensure law and order and control crime in the state.

ANI | Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 01-08-2020 17:28 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 17:28 IST
Priyanka urges CM Yogi to check crime
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

By Siddharth Sharma Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday wrote to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urging him to ensure law and order and control crime in the state.

In a letter dated August 1, of which ANI has a copy, Vadra said, "There is a sense of fear among the people due to incidents of crime happening in daylight in the state. Both crime and corona have increased unbridled in UP." The Uttar Pradesh Congress in-charge also wrote that she has heard people say that kidnapping in UP has become an industry and murder a daily activity.

"The state has been shaken by incidents of robbery and rape. All this indicates that for some reason or the other, criminals are fearless and governance and administration are over," she said. She mentioned the case of Ramautar Sharma from Sambhal district of the state, who was looted and shot dead while returning from work on 30 July.

Sharma, a retired employee of IFFCO Kisan Seva Kendra, ran a fertiliser shop at Bicheta village intersection in Sambhal district. On the way back from the shop on the evening of July 30, he and his son were shot and looted. Sharma died in the incident and his son survived. So far, the Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested six people on the basis of suspicion and are investigating the case further.

"Fear has spread throughout the region due to this incident," she said. Vadra demanded justice for Sharma from the Chief Minister and demanded that the culprits be arrested at the earliest. She also asked for financial assistance for Sharma's family from the government.

She said that common people, especially women, children, and businessmen are under the shadow of fear and urged the Chief Minister to ensure law and order and curb crime in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Rookie Lewis out to power Mariners against A's

When the Seattle Mariners called up Kyle Lewis last September, he hit home runs in his first three major-league games, joining Colorados Trevor Story as the only players to accomplish that feat. The Seattle Mariners outfielder has shown ear...

NEP not approved by Parl, states not taken into confidence: WB minister

A senior minister of Mamata Banerjees government in West Bengal has described the National Education Policy NEP as copy paste of the western model, and hit out at the BJP-led Union ministry for formulating the new pattern of learning withou...

10-yr-old boy abducted from Kota rescued by police in MP

A 10-year-old boy, who was abducted from a village here earlier this week, was rescued from Guna district in Madhya Pradesh by police and one person was arrested, an official said on Saturday. The boy, identified as Rameshwar Lodha, was abd...

Tata Motors JLR takes COVID-19 hit with 413mn pounds loss

Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover JLR posted a pre-tax loss of 413 million pounds in the first quarter results for the 2020-21 fiscal year, amid significant impact on sales and profit due to the lockdown. In the three months until June 30...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020