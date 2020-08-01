Heavy rains in UP affect 331 villages, 1.90 lakh people

A total of 331 villages of Uttar Pradesh's 12 districts have been hit by floods and about 1.90 lakh people affected as water levels of many rivers continue to rise due to heavy rains, a state minister said on Saturday. However, no loss of life was reported due to the floods so far. State's Finance, Parliamentary Affairs and Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna said 331 villages in 12 districts, including Barabanki, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Azamgarh, Gonda, Sant Kabirnagar, have been hit by the floods but the situation is under control.

Briefing about the flood situation in the state, he said three rivers -- Sharada, Rapti and Saryu-Ghaghra -- were flowing above the red-mark at some places. Sharda at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur, Rapti at Birdghat (Gorakhpur) Rapti barrage (Shravasti), Saryu-Ghaghra at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ayodhya and Turtipar (Ballia) were flowing above the danger mark, Khanna said and assured that all the embankments were safe.

But the state has started preparations to deal with any eventuality and ration kits, food packets, tarpaulin are being distributed and boats have been deployed in the affected areas, he said, adding that 647 flood chowkis have been set up and 178 medical teams have already been deployed. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have also been deployed, Khanna said.

A control room, which would work round-the-clock, has been set up, he said, adding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked senior officials to tour the affected areas and monitor the situation and has warned against any laxity in the work. Directives have also been issued to use new technology like drones to keep an eye on the flood situation, the minister said.

According to a report from Lakhimpur Kheri, the overflowing Sharda river in the upstream has flooded around two dozen villages in Lakhimpur tehsil. These villages of Phoolbehar area are located in low-lying land between Sharda river and the afflux bund. Acres of agricultural lands with standing crops were reported to be submerged in the waters while several villages were reported to have been marooned in the floodwaters.

Officials said rescue and relief works had been started and officials were keeping a close vigil on the flood situation. In Gonda, about 250 people of Nakhara village have taken shelter on the embankment after water entered some hamlets. Seventy boats have been deployed for the people in the affected villages in Colonelganj and Tarabganj tehsils and all necessary precautions have been taken to check erosion in the embankments. In Barabanki also several villages have been marooned in three tehsils, following the release of water in Saryu-Ghaghra by Nepal. Light to moderate rains along with thundershowers occurred at many places in western parts of the state and a few places over the eastern parts with heavy rains at isolated places in the past 24 hours.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded in cm include Pratapgarh 9; Palliakalan (Kheri), Karhal (Mainpuri) 8 each; Musafirkhana (Amethi) 6 each; Ghazipur, Nagina (Bjinore), Chillaghat(Jhansi) 5 each; Turtipar (Ballia), Elgin bridge and Moradabad 4 each, the Meteorological (MeT) Office here said. The MeT forecast that rains along with thundershowers are very likely at a few places and warned that heavy rains are very likely at isolated places over the state on Sunday.