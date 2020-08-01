Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rains in UP affect 331 villages, 1.90 lakh people

Sharda at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur, Rapti at Birdghat (Gorakhpur) Rapti barrage (Shravasti), Saryu-Ghaghra at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ayodhya and Turtipar (Ballia) were flowing above the danger mark, Khanna said and assured that all the embankments were safe. But the state has started preparations to deal with any eventuality and ration kits, food packets, tarpaulin are being distributed and boats have been deployed in the affected areas, he said, adding that 647 flood chowkis have been set up and 178 medical teams have already been deployed.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:02 IST
Heavy rains in UP affect 331 villages, 1.90 lakh people

A total of 331 villages of Uttar Pradesh's 12 districts have been hit by floods and about 1.90 lakh people affected as water levels of many rivers continue to rise due to heavy rains, a state minister said on Saturday. However, no loss of life was reported due to the floods so far. State's Finance, Parliamentary Affairs and Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna said 331 villages in 12 districts, including Barabanki, Ayodhya, Kushinagar, Gorakhpur, Bahraich, Azamgarh, Gonda, Sant Kabirnagar, have been hit by the floods but the situation is under control.

Briefing about the flood situation in the state, he said three rivers -- Sharada, Rapti and Saryu-Ghaghra -- were flowing above the red-mark at some places. Sharda at Palia Kalan in Lakhimpur, Rapti at Birdghat (Gorakhpur) Rapti barrage (Shravasti), Saryu-Ghaghra at Elgin Bridge (Barabanki), Ayodhya and Turtipar (Ballia) were flowing above the danger mark, Khanna said and assured that all the embankments were safe.

But the state has started preparations to deal with any eventuality and ration kits, food packets, tarpaulin are being distributed and boats have been deployed in the affected areas, he said, adding that 647 flood chowkis have been set up and 178 medical teams have already been deployed. The teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) and the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) have also been deployed, Khanna said.

A control room, which would work round-the-clock, has been set up, he said, adding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has asked senior officials to tour the affected areas and monitor the situation and has warned against any laxity in the work. Directives have also been issued to use new technology like drones to keep an eye on the flood situation, the minister said.

According to a report from Lakhimpur Kheri, the overflowing Sharda river in the upstream has flooded around two dozen villages in Lakhimpur tehsil. These villages of Phoolbehar area are located in low-lying land between Sharda river and the afflux bund. Acres of agricultural lands with standing crops were reported to be submerged in the waters while several villages were reported to have been marooned in the floodwaters.

Officials said rescue and relief works had been started and officials were keeping a close vigil on the flood situation. In Gonda, about 250 people of Nakhara village have taken shelter on the embankment after water entered some hamlets. Seventy boats have been deployed for the people in the affected villages in Colonelganj and Tarabganj tehsils and all necessary precautions have been taken to check erosion in the embankments. In Barabanki also several villages have been marooned in three tehsils, following the release of water in Saryu-Ghaghra by Nepal. Light to moderate rains along with thundershowers occurred at many places in western parts of the state and a few places over the eastern parts with heavy rains at isolated places in the past 24 hours.

The chief amount of rainfall recorded in cm include Pratapgarh 9; Palliakalan (Kheri), Karhal (Mainpuri) 8 each; Musafirkhana (Amethi) 6 each; Ghazipur, Nagina (Bjinore), Chillaghat(Jhansi) 5 each; Turtipar (Ballia), Elgin bridge and Moradabad 4 each, the Meteorological (MeT) Office here said. The MeT forecast that rains along with thundershowers are very likely at a few places and warned that heavy rains are very likely at isolated places over the state on Sunday.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

2 jails converted into COVID care centres in Punjab

The Punjab government on Saturday said two jails in Gurdaspur and Malerkotla have been converted into COVID care centres to house infected inmates. Jails in Barnala, Patti, Bathinda, Pathankot, Ludhiana and the women cell in Ludhiana are al...

SKorea arrests leader of church with big cluster

South Korean prosecutors arrested the elderly leader of a secretive religious sect Saturday as part of an investigation into allegations that the church hampered the governments anti-virus response after thousands of worshippers were infect...

Tilak's belief in Indian language, culture reflected in new education policy: Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said Lokmanya Bal Gangadhar Tilaks belief in Indian language and culture is reflected in the New Education Policy recently released by the Narendra Modi government. Inaugurating a two-day internatio...

Air Marshal V R Chaudhari takes over as chief of IAF's Western Air Command

Air Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari on Saturday took charge as commander-in-chief of the Indian Air Forces Western Air Command WAC which looks after the security of the countrys air space in the sensitive Ladakh sector as well as various other ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020