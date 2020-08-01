Left Menu
Chhattisgarh Haj House foundation stone laid by CM Bhupesh Baghel on Eid

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the foundation stone of the Chhattisgarh Haj House was laid by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel though a video conference here on Saturday, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office informed.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 01-08-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 18:36 IST
Chhattisgarh Haj House foundation stone laid by CM Bhupesh Baghel on Eid
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

On the occasion of Eid al-Adha, the foundation stone of the Chhattisgarh Haj House was laid by Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel though a video conference here on Saturday, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office informed. "Fulfilling a much-awaited demand of the Muslim community in Chhattisgarh, the Haj House will be constructed in Nava Raipur Atal Nagar near Mandir Hasaud Road Airport on three acres of land at a cost of around Rs 26 crore. The five-storey building will have all facilities for Haj pilgrims," the statement said.

While extending Eid al-Adha greetings to the Muslim community in the state, the Chief Minister said that the day was an opportunity of double happiness for the people of Chhattisgarh. "Eid-ul-Adha is being celebrated in Chhattisgarh along with the whole world and today the foundation stone of Chhattisgarh Haj House has been laid. The hard work of the people of the society to reduce the hardships faced by the Hajis paid off and the demand for the construction of Haj House has been fulfilled after a long time, despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic." the statement further quoted the CM.

The statement also said that demand will be made to the Central government that in the Haj pilgrimage of 2021, pilgrims from Chhattisgarh should be given a chance. It also said that he would also take the initiative to get the remaining amount of Rs 5 crore to Chhattisgarh from Haj Committee of India. "Earlier, Haj pilgrims from Chhattisgarh had to go to Nagpur. Now, all the facilities will be available for them here," the statement quoted Minister of School Education and Minority Welfare Dr Premsai Singh Tekam, who was present at the conference.

"Speaking on the occasion, Forest, Transport and Housing Minister Shri Mohammad Akbar, who was present at the foundation stone laying site at Nava Raipur, said that for the convenience of Haj pilgrims, efforts will be made to start air flight facilities from Chhattisgarh itself. He thanked the Chief Minister on behalf of the Muslim community for construction of the Haj House," the statement added. Several other dignitaries, including the Chairman of the Haj Committee, Mohammad Aslam Khan and the Chairman of State Waqf Board Salam Rizvi were present at the programme venue of the occasion. (ANI)

