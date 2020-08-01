Left Menu
Development News Edition

2 jails converted into COVID care centres in Punjab

The Punjab government on Saturday said two jails in Gurdaspur and Malerkotla have been converted into COVID care centres to house infected inmates. The infected prisoners are being shifted to Gurdaspur and Malerkotla jails for treatment, the minister said..

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 01-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 19:23 IST
2 jails converted into COVID care centres in Punjab

The Punjab government on Saturday said two jails in Gurdaspur and Malerkotla have been converted into COVID care centres to house infected inmates. Jails in Barnala, Patti, Bathinda, Pathankot, Ludhiana and the women cell in Ludhiana are already being used as quarantine centres for new inmates, Jails minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa said in a statement here.

The minister informed that 11,500 prisoners have been released on parole since March. At present, there are 17,000 inmates in the state's 25 jails against the capacity of 23,500.

Of the 9,000 inmates tested for COVID-19 so far, 150 have been found positive. The infected prisoners are being shifted to Gurdaspur and Malerkotla jails for treatment, the minister said..

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Two held for poaching peacock

Two persons were arrested on early Saturday for allegedly poaching a peacock in Dhanadi forest area here in Madhya Pradesh, police said. A 12-bore gun, two bullets, knives, and a vehicle have been seized from their possession.The accused Su...

Deepa moves HC, challenges proposed acquisition of 'Veda Nilayam'

Former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaas legal heir J Deepa has moved the Madras High Court, challenging the proposed acquisition of Veda Nilayam her late aunts Poes Garden residence by the Tamil Nadu government to convert it into a...

Patnaik inaugurates two COVID-19 hospitals in Ganjam district

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Ganjam district, which has emerged as the hotspot of the disease in the state. The district has so far reported 99 coronavirus deaths and more ...

Hamilton takes pole position for British GP ahead of Bottas

Lewis Hamilton set a new track record at the British Grand Prix and clinched a record-extending 91st pole position on Saturday. He needs five more wins to equal Michael Schumachers Formula One record of 91 GP wins. The defending champion is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020