Ghaziabad Development Authority asked to stop illegal construction

The Ghaziabad Development Authority has been asked to stop illegal construction and seal such structures after identification, an official said on Saturday, a day after two people died after a portion of an under-construction building collapsed in Noida. A letter has been sent to GDA vice-chairperson Kanchan Verma, according to sources in the Ghaziabad district administration in Uttar Pradesh.

District Magistrate Ajay Shankar Pandey told PTI that the additional district magistrate had also been instructed to identify the ramshackle buildings and that the families living in these houses must be shifted to some other places. Municipal Commissioner Dinesh Sharma has also been instructed to identify the buildings that are under construction in the municipal area and to take stringent action against builders.

The letter was issued a day after two workers died and five were injured in the building collapse at Sector 11 of Noida in neighbouring Gautam Buddh Nagar district. The owner of the building has been arrested.