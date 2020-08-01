Delhi Police commissioner launches tree plantation drive

Delhi Police commissioner launches tree plantation drivePTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 19:38 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 19:35 IST
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Saturday launched a tree plantation drive to increase the city's green cover
He planted saplings at the police headquarters in Jai Singh Road, an official said, adding that the event was organised by Land and Building unit of Delhi Police. The plantation drive will be carried out in all police buildings, police stations and residential areas, he said.
